New Delhi: In view of the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has cancelled the remaining part of the winter vacation from January 5 to 10. In a circular issued on Monday, the AIIMS Delhi administration has asked the faculty members to join duty with immediate effect.

".....it is to inform that the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation, i.e. from 5th to 10th January, 2022, due to ongoing Covid-19/ Omicron pandemic," the circular read.

According to data shared by the health department, Delhi reported 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of such cases since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 per cent, and three more fatalities due to the infection.

