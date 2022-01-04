New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday announced the cancellation of doctors' winter vacation amid rising Covid cases.

In a notice issued on Monday, the AIIMS Delhi has directed all faculty members to join back their duty with immediate effect at the hospital.

"In continuation of the office memoranda of dated December 22 and 27, it is to inform that the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation from 5th to 10th January due to ongoing Covid 19 and Omicron pandemic," said the notice issued by the hospital administration with approval of AIIMS Director.

Meanwhile, India continues to project a surge in daily Covid caseload. A single-day rise of 37,479 Covid cases along with 124 deaths were reported on Tuesday morning. With the addition of 124 new deaths, the total deaths toll has climbed to 4,82,017. Along with the spike in daily Covid caseload, the active cases have also seen two-fold growth from the last week. The active caseload has jumped at 1,71,830 which constitutes 0.49 percent of the country's total positive cases.

The Omicron infection tally has reached 1,892 across the nation. However, out of the total Omicron positive, 766 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 23 states have reported Omicron infection, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

India has seen a sudden spike in the Covid cases after the outbreak of new Covid variant Omicron. The Delta variant is still the dominant variant in India which has contributed significantly in the surge. However, a source with the ministry said that Omicron will take over the delta variant soon in the country.

IANS

Also read: Covid surge: 100 medical students of Patiala college test positive