Hyderabad: An eminent gastroenterologist and chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals Dr D Nageshwar Reddy has been selected for the World Endoscopy Organisation (WEO) Lifetime Achievement Award. The World Endoscopy Organisation has announced the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. He was the first Indian gastroenterologist to this award.

Former WEO President and Awards Committee Prof Jean-Francois Ray sent a congratulatory letter to Nageshwar Reddy on Wednesday. He has mentioned in the letter that the award committee had unanimously selected Dr Nageshwar Reddy for the award. They praised him for his research, publications and discoveries in endoscopy. The award will be presented at the World Endoscopy Congress in May 2022 in Tokyo, Japan.

Dr Nageshwar Reddy has received three prestigious international awards this year. He was the first recipient of the Rudolf Schindler Award from the American Society of GI Endoscopy and received the American Association for Advancement of Science Fellowship.

‘'It is a pleasure to get the WEO Life Achievement Award. The organisation is at the forefront of promoting standards, quality, research and innovation in endoscopy treatments. This award further enhances my responsibility," he said

