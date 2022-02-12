Mumbai: Tired of the everyday quarrels, a woman from the Amboli area of Mumbai murdered her husband and pushed him from the 7th floor of the building with the help of her son. The incident came to light on Friday, while both the accused - wife Jayashila Seshadri (52) and son Arvind Seshadri (26) - were arrested by the Amboli Police.

As informed by DCP Manjunath Shinge, the deceased named Santanakrishnan Seshadri was reportedly hit on his head to death with a wooden part of the bed. After he succumbed to the injuries, the culprits slit off his wrists in an attempt to portray the whole incident as a case of suicide. They also tried to destroy the evidence of the crime by wiping off the bloodstains in the house, informed the police official.

Amboli police have registered a case against both the accused on the complaint of a Prakash Dagda, under sections 302, 201, and 34 of the IPC, while both of them have also been taken into police custody. DCP Shinge also assured that further investigation in the matter is underway.

