Hyderabad: Two senior Telangana Congress leaders-former PCC president Ponnal Lakshmaiah and former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha squatted on the steps of Gandhi Bhavan, state headquarters of the party protesting over a voter's name being missed in the AICC presidential elections voters' list.

The leaders alleged that one of the PCC delegates from Janagaon Assembly constituency who was issued a voter ID card was denied a vote in the presidential poll as his name did not figure in the electorate list. "They say your name was struck down. You do not have right to vote. Is this not an insult? On what basis the name was removed (from the voters list)?" Raja Narasimha questioned.

They are not giving any reasons and after issuing a card the name was removed, he further alleged. He said the Returning Officer should answer the question. Meanwhile, polling was underway in Telangana for the AICC presidential election at Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters here, on Monday. (PTI)