Kalaburagi (Karnataka): All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjuna Kharge and his son and KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge are facing allegations of misuse of government property. A complaint has been lodged in state Lokayukta regarding this.

The complaint filed by Social worker Manikant Rathod, alleges that 36,000 square feet of land given to the Ambedkar Smaraka Samithi to build a marriage hall is being misused. On August 6, 1981, the State government allotted a plot of 36,000 square feet to the Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar Memorial Committee for the construction of a Kalyana Mandapam next to the Police Bhavan building in Kalaburagi. Mallikarjuna Kharge, who was then the Revenue Minister, wrote a letter to the then State government asking for a site, hence, the land was allotted.

However, for the last four years, marriages and cultural programmes are not being conducted in this hall. In the meantime, social activist Manikanth Rathod has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta alleging that it is being used as an office of the Karnataka People's Education Society (KPES).

Mallikarjuna Kharge was the founder and president of the Karnataka People's Education Society. At present, he does not hold any post in society. But his son Priyank Kharge is a member of it. According to the clause, no activities other than welfare activities can be carried out on the site. However, the office of the People's Education Society was opened by misusing their influence and power. The current market price of the occupied area is Rs 50 crore.