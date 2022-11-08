New Delhi: Banking services are expected to be hit next week, on November 19, due to a strike called by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA). The strike, which will see also see participation from other organisations, is proposed to take place across both public and private sector banks on the given day.

Demands such as stoppage of alleged crackdowns on trade union activists, granting of trade union rights, ensuring job security, among others, will be taken up by the organisation during the demonstration.

"The safety of the employees of various private banks across the country is being questioned. Their rights are being continuously curbed by the higher authorities. This is against the law. We have several such demands. In the interests of workers, a nationwide strike has been called on November 19 to protect the interests of bank workers," Rajen Nagar, President of the bank workers' body, said.

"Employees are being forced to do different jobs outside the jobs they are assigned. Employees are being warned of transfer by higher authorities. They are harassed in various ways if they belong to a union," he said.

“General Secretary of All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has served notice of strike to Indian Banks' Association informing that their members propose to go on strike on 19.11.2022 in support of their demands," state-owned Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The lender observed that despite having taken necessary steps to ensure the smooth functioning of branches and offices on the given date, services might be affected if the strike materializes. November 19, notably, is the third Saturday of the month - a day when banks remain open.