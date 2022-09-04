Puducherry: AIADMK leader in Puducherry M Ramadass on Sunday flayed Chief Minister N Rangasamy for not participating in the 30th Southern Regional Council meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram. Ramadass in a release said acting Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the meeting which would not be of any help to the union territory.

The meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Rangasamy should have participated in the meeting as it offered an excellent opportunity for Puducherry to highlight on various issues related to the union territory," the AIADMK leader said. "If the Chief Minister had participated in the meeting it would have meant that the entire Puducherry was represented. But the participation by Lt Governor was not helpful. Whatever representations Soundararajan had made at the meeting would not be seriously considered by the Home Minister," Ramadass claimed.

Meanwhile, Soundararajan after participating in a ceremony of immersion of idols of Lord Vinayakar in Bay of Bengal today told mediapersons that "it would not be correct to question her participation in the South Zonal Council meeting". The Lt Governor said, "I have projected all the requirements of the union territory after collecting the particulars relating to the development of Puducherry at the meeting". Soundararajan said she had made a strong case for earmarking of 375 acre site on the Tamil Nadu side to Puducherry for expansion of the runway of the local airport.