Ahmednagar: Four people died, while one was severely injured in a tragic accident at the Guha Fata on the Ahmednagar-Manmad Highway here on Saturday. All four deceased, including a man, two women, and a child, have been identified to be natives of Madhya Pradesh.

The accident occurred when a bus traveling from Ahmednagar to Shirdi crashed head-on with the car carrying the victims, reportedly traveling to Pune. The magnitude of the accident was so high that the four-wheeler was entirely crushed after the accident, killing the four on spot.

The one person who survived the accident is severely injured while he has been admitted to a nearby local hospital for treatment. The local police have taken note of the matter and launched a probe.