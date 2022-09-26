Ahmedabad: A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her daughter by jumping into Kankaria lake in Naroda on Monday. The woman was identified as Bharti Modi and her 6-year-old daughter as Jiya, residents of the city's Krishnanagar area who were out of the home to buy vegetables.

On getting the information, police reached the spot and began an investigation. As of now, the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, but primarily police suspect 'family dispute'. Police have sent the dead bodies for post-mortem and informed the family about the incident.

Naroda police inspector Ketan Vyas said, "police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and started investigation. At present, the preliminary investigation suggests that there is a possibility of a family rift, following which further investigations have been conducted."