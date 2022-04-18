Ahmedabad (Gujarat): In a bid to tighten security further for the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and his United Kingdom counterpart Borish Johnson, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava has declared the city as a drone no-fly zone.

According to the notification issued by Ahmedabad Police, the probation will be in force in the city from 2 pm on April 18 to 12 noon on April 21 during the visit of the three Prime Ministers. Ahmedabad Police said that for the safety of the dignitaries arriving in Ahmedabad, remote-controlled drones, quadcopters, powered aircraft, microlight aircraft, hang gliders, and paragliding are strictly prohibited for the four days.

"Special security arrangements for Prime Minister's visit to Ahmedabad from 18th April to 21st April issued by the Commissioner of Police regarding no drone fly zone in the city. Prohibition on flying remote-operated drones during PM's visit to the city." tweeted Ahmedabad Police.

Also read:Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to visit India from April 17-24