Ahmedabad: The hearing of the Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case held virtually in a Special Court on Monday was deferred to Tuesday by the judges. The special bench was scheduled to pronounce the quantum punishment for the 49 accused in the case today. However, after hearing the arguments of the defense and the public prosecutor, the court fixed the final hearing in the matter for tomorrow.

In the trial that started this morning, the government prosecutors and the defense lawyers argued over the suggested punishments for the accused. The court, after contemplating over both the arguments, said that the final verdict will be given at 11 am on February 14. The case has been going on for the last 14 years in which 78 accused were arrested, but 28 of them were acquitted due to lack of evidence. The process of sentencing quantum punishment to the 49 convicted is underway.

At least 56 people were killed and over 200 were injured in the Ahmedabad serial bombings that were executed on July 26, 2008. The Islamic militant group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

