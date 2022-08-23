Agartala: More than 850 tribal workers of various political parties including CPIM, IPFT, and TIPRA, joined the BJP in the Majlishpur assembly constituency, in presence of Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday.

The minister welcomed the tribals to the party by handing them the party flags. "They joined the Bharatiya Janata Party trusting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The BJP government is moving ahead with the promise of working for the overall development of the state," he said.

Chowdhury said that looking at the developmental works of the party, the tribals are choosing BJP. He said that many more voters from the tribal community are fully prepared to join the saffron party in the coming days. Mandal President Gaurang Bhowmik, State President of Janjati Morcha Bikas Debbarma, and other leaders were also present at the meeting.