New Delhi: Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit India on December 5-6 and will participate in the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between the two nations, ahead of Russian President Vladamir Putin's visit to the country.

"Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India on 5-6 December. During his visit, he will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and take part in the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between India and Russia," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Earlier, the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the agenda for the "two plus two" format dialogue between India and the Russian Federation, which is scheduled for December 6, will cover "political and defence issues of mutual interest".

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will represent India while Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Putin is arriving in New Delhi on December 6 for the annual India-Russia summit. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the meeting on the sidelines of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

ANI