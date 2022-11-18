New Delhi: The BJP on Friday accused AAP leader Mukesh Goel of demanding money from a junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for giving gifts to party leaders. BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra asked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to immediately sack Goel from the party at a press conference while showing a video of the purported sting operation on the AAP leader.

"(Mukesh) Goel demanded Rs 1 crore from the MCD junior engineer saying it was needed for giving Diwali gifts to 100-150 leaders," Patra alleged. The BJP leader further claimed that Mukesh Goel was the "right hand" of Kejriwal, who never took any decision on MCD matters without consulting him.

Later in the day reacting to the allegations, Mukesh Goel, the AAP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge, said the video was a "concocted" one and his party will take legal action against the same.

"BJP has used my fake clip to hide its 15 years of corruption. I've been active in Delhi politics for the last 35 to 40 years and have worked in MCD for 25 years, on several positions, but didn't have a single charge of the corruption," said the APP leader.

Goel, a five-time municipal councillor, quit the Congress in November last year and joined the Aam Aadmi Party. The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and counting votes will take place on December 7.