Vadodara (Gujarat): Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised that he will provide electricity supply for free if AAP is voted to power. Kejriwal also assured that they will also provide unemployment allowance to the youth if the party is voted to power in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "Three months after forming a government in Gujarat, our government will provide electricity free. We are also planning to provide unemployment allowance to the youth. We will transform hospitals and schools in villages on the lines of the Delhi model."

He made a slew of promises ranging from providing free electricity to improving healthcare in the state. Kejriwal claimed that 25 lakh households in Punjab have recently received electricity bills of zero rupees. Notably, AAP is in power both in Punjab and Delhi. AAP convener stated, "Our first promise is regarding power supply. People in Gujarat are in misery. The bills are, too, high. We have made power supply free in Delhi. About 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got zero electricity bills."

He also assured to provide employment to the unemployed youth in Gujarat. "The youths here rue the lack of livelihood. In just a few years, we have provided employment to 12 lakh youths in Delhi. And until that happens, the unemployed would be on the dole of Rs 3,000 rupees per month," he said. Taking a dig against its opponent, Kejriwal said that Gujarat Congress will soon merge with the Gujarat BJP unit as they have nothing new to offer to the people.

"The election of Gujarat will be between AAP and BJP. The hidden love between BJP-Congress will come out soon. On one hand, there is "27 years of misrule" of the BJP and on the other hand, there is "new politics" of AAP," Kejriwal said. He alleged that BJP has waived off loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore of its "friends". "It should be investigated as to why did BJP take this step and how much money did they give to BJP for charity," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday as part of his campaign ahead of the Assembly polls likely to be held in December this year. (With Agency inputs)