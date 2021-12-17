New Delhi: Ahead of Goa polls, giving a jolt to the BJP, party MLA from Cortalim, Alina Saldanha on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She claimed that BJP was no longer the party which she had joined after the demise of her husband Mathany Saldanha.

Alina Saldanha was inducted into the party by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "I am happy to welcome sitting BJP MLA of Goa Alina Saldanha ji into our AAP family. Only AAP can clean Goa's corrupt politics and pave the way for a better future."

After joining the AAP, Alina Saldanha said, "BJP government is taking steps which are not in the favor of common man. I even tried to convince party leaders and CM too, but it didn't work, so now I am with AAP."

"I have resigned for valid reasons. I have resigned because the party that late Mathany Saldanha had joined and after his demise, I stepped into his shoes, is no longer the same party," she added further.

The 69-year-old MLA sent her resignation to the Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, reducing the effective strength of the 40-member house to 35.

However, the Goa BJP leaders responding to her resignation said, "We expelled MLA Alina Saldanha from the party yesterday for making comments against the party and participating in agitations against the ruling government."

