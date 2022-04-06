New Delhi: Agusta Westland scam accused Ratul Puri, the nephew of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, has filed a petition in the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi seeking permission to go abroad.

Hearing the petition of Ratul Puri, Special Judge Arvind Kumar has issued a notice to the ED seeking its response. The next hearing of the case will be on April 8. During the hearing, advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for Puri, said that he has to travel to Paris, Iceland, and Europe from April 20 to April 29.

In the chargesheet filed by ED, it has been said that about 17 million euros were given by Agusta Westland to Ratul Puri through Christian Michel's company to influence the contract for the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal. The second accused Jaspreet Ahuja had, as per ED, helped Ratul Puri in providing the money. Puri is accused of transferring money from Dubai to his companies in the Agusta chopper case.

The ED had in November 2019 filed the 6th supplementary charge sheet against Puri in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on March 16 filed a supplementary chargesheet in Delhi's Rose Avenue court against former Defence Secretary Shashikant Sharma as well as four other officials in the case.

