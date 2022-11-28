Baramulla: In a major breakthrough against terrorists' infrastructure in Kashmir, security forces busted a terror module of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH) by arresting four persons, including one handler of the outfit, police said on Monday. Incriminating materials, a huge cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said. "Police and security forces busted a module of AGuH by arresting its handler for north Kashmir and four OGWs-cum-terrorist associates in Sopore," he said.

On a tip-off by a sister agency regarding the movement of the main terrorist handler, Sopore police, along with 22RR established an MVCP grid in Sopore. During checks, two individuals identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat (main handler) of Chanapora, Srinagar and Ishfaq Ahmed Shah, a resident of Budgam were arrested. One pistol, one magazine, 10 rounds and three grenades were recovered from their possession," he said.

On further interrogation, two more terror associates identified as Abdul Majeed Kumar, a resident of Bernate, Boniyar and Abdul Rashid Kumar a resident of Pattan, were arrested. The spokesman said that one pistol, one magazine, 10 rounds and 11 grenades were also recovered from their possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the busted terrorist module of AGuH was being handled by Ahsaan Dar and another individual named Chaudhary from across the border (PoK), he said. "The module was instructed to ensure a continuous supply of arms and ammunition in Kashmir Valley for conducting attacks on outsiders, civilians and security forces to instil fear in the minds of the general public," the spokesman added.

In another operation, security forces recovered arms and ammunition from Awantipora area of Pulwama district. The recovered arms and ammunition including 202 AK rounds, three detonators, 26 rounds of 7.62 mm and two rounds of INSAS rifle. The cache of ammunition was wrapped in polythene hidden under boulders at Bund Lalgam area of Awantipora, he added. (PTI)