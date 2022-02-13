Gwalior(Madhya Pradesh): Row over hijab was continuing as parties are making contradictory statements on the issue. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti had alleged that BJP wants to deprive the Muslim girls of education by making an issue out of hijab.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has retaliated against her statement. He said that Bharatiya Janata Party is a party that believes in everyone's development. The party has had been striving for the welfare of people belonging to all walks of life.

Regarding the Assembly elections taking place in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Minister Tomar said that the position of the party is better everywhere. In most of the states, the BJP will succeed in forming its own government. On the question of reducing the budget for farmers' welfare, the Union Minister said that these provisions are made keeping in view the future requirements. If the additional budget is required for farmers' welfare in the future, it will be increased. The way budget of MGNREGA was increased from Rs 61,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh eleven thousand crore. In the same way, if need be, the Modi government will make provisions in the budget.

The Minister described getting permission from the Ministry of Defence to open Sainik School in Malanpur, Bhind as a great achievement. He said that the Central government has granted Rs 100 crore to the state government for this. Now there will be MoU between the state government and Sainik School Society and the foundation of school construction will be laid. There was a demand for opening Sainik School in the area for many years.