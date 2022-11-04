Stubble burning not a political issue, says Tomar
Published on: 16 minutes ago
Stubble burning not a political issue, says Tomar
Published on: 16 minutes ago
New Delhi: Stubble burning is not a political issue, state governments should work towards curbing it, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. He says PUSA decomposers effectively control stubble burning and appeals to states and farmers to use more such machines. Tomar further adds that despite Centre providing funds and machines to states, rising stubble-burning incidents are a cause of concern. (PTI)
Loading...