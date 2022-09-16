Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A curious incident has come to light at a village in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. A poisonous snake has bit a 20-year-old youth named Rajat Chahar five times during the past 10 days. Luckily, Rajat has been escaping unharmed. Now, Rajat's family has been worrying that the snake will target other members.

Frequent snakebite has become a matter of curiosity among people at Mankeda village under Malpura police station limits in the Agra district of UP. Victim Rajat Chahar, a 20-year-old youth, has been a student of graduation. People have been thronging his house to see him. Rajat has not been facing any medical condition due to recurrent snakebites. But Rajat's father Ram Kumar Chahar said that this was also strange that the snake has repeatedly been biting Rajat in his left leg.

Ram Kumar Chahar further said, "On September 6, Rajat was walking outside the house at 9 pm. In the meantime, the snake bit the left leg of Rajat. Later, the creature disappeared into the nearby bushes. We provided him indigenous as well as allopathic treatment. We took Rajat to SN Medical College for treatment. Where doctors told us they didn't see any symptoms of snakebite. After four hours of observation, Rajat was discharged from the hospital."