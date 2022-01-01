Agra: A tale of bittersweet compassion has emerged from Agra, in Uttar Pradesh.

Kela Devi, who is admitted to the Agra district hospital, is taken care of by her seven-year-old daughter Preeta. A sudden deterioration in her physical wellbeing came after being diagnosed with a blood issue, which requires operating, forcing her into helplessness both physically and financially.

As per information, Kela Devi was abandoned by her husband as well as her relatives due to her illness and is currently cannot conduct an operation necessary for her spinal cord due to financial trouble.

Her seven-year-old daughter Preeta Prajapati, however, has stepped up to the task. Alongside taking care of Kela Devi, she also takes care of her brother, Satyam.

Preeta, studying in the fourth grade, says her mother's health is often in a poor condition.

"In this situation, I dream of becoming a doctor", Preeta says, adding that she also supervises her brother's studies, who is currently in the first grade.

Kela Devi, who was formerly a domestic help and thereafter a chewing tobacco seller once the spinal cord issue caught up to her, on the other hand says that she has only one dream.

"I want to make sure my children reach somewhere by studying", she says.