Agra: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Agra has cancelled the registration of 65,000 vehicles which will be effective from April 15 onwards. These vehicles are more than 15 years old and have been banned in the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ). The police will seize these vehicles and will send them to the scrap centre if such vehicles are found running on the road.

Earlier, in November 2020, the owners of six thousand vehicles got the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to take their vehicles to non TTZ districts. ARTO Anil Kumar Singh said that Agra comes under Taj Trapezium Zone. He added that the registration of these 65,000 vehicles was to be cancelled on April 1, 2022, but it could not be processed due to the busy schedule of the department till 31 March 2022 thus the registration of these vehicles will be cancelled till April 15.

Anil Kumar Singh said that these vehicles will be monitored through the cameras of the Agra Smart City Control Room. The teams of the Transport Department will catch such vehicles at toll plazas as well. He said that according to the scrapping policy, the vehicle owner will get a discount of 6% on buying a new vehicle and 5% on registration.

The government has given the right to fix the price of the scrap vehicle to the scrap centre operator. The scrap centre operator will decide the price of the vehicle according to the condition of the vehicle. Along with this, vehicle owners can buy a new vehicle by exchanging their vehicles according to the offers of all the companies.

Also read: Get driving licence without RTO test, know how