Agra: Pollution has eclipsed the majestic city of Agra. The air quality in Agra is in a really bad state. According to a report released by Chicago University on Tuesday, Agra is among the most polluted cities in the country. The report states that the air in Agra is not suitable even for breathing.

The Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) in the United States released the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) on Tuesday, June 14. According to the AQLI, it is estimated that the life expectancy of approximately 51 crore people is reduced by 7.6 years due to air pollution in North India. The report also claims that the life expectancy of Indians has been reduced by five years. The top 5 most polluted states and Union Territories in India are Delhi, U.P., Bihar, Haryana, and Tripura.

According to the report released by EPIC, the top five most polluted cities in India are the national capital New Delhi (NCR), Gopalganj (Bihar), and Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), Siwan (Bihar), and Agra (Uttar Pradesh). The air pollution in Shastripuram, Dayalbagh, Awas Vikas Colony, Sanjay Place, and Shahjahan Garden areas in Agra are regularly monitored.

Environmentalist and bird expert, Dr. K. P. Singh said that the air quality index in Agra dropped down to a dangerous level in the month of October. Agra is one the top 5 most polluted cities of India. One of the biggest causes of air pollution in Agra is the continuous construction work that goes on in the city. The rules of Pollution Control are rarely followed in the city.

Moreover, the number of vehicles on the roads keeps on increasing. Another reason for such poor air quality in Agra can be attributed to the burning of garbage bags, he added.