Agra: Police have sought permission from the administration to file charge sheet against the three Kashmiri students who allegedly raised anti-India slogans after India lost to Pakistan in the opening match of the T-20 held in Dubai.

The three Kashmiri students of Bichpuri RBS College, Agra, had celebrated the Pakistan's victory on the night of October 24. The students had put up Whatsapp status also on their mobile phones.

Thereafter, Yuva Morcha Agra unit leader Shailu Pandit had lodged a complaint against the students. The Agra Police file the FIR against them under relevant sections of the IPC and sent them to jail.

The police have sent the evidences collected from their WhatApp messaging and videos for forensic examination.

"They have been languishing in the jail and evidences have been attached to the case, besides forensic examination of mobile phones has been underway," said Pravindra Kumar Singh, inspector in charge of Jagdishpura police station.