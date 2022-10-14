Agra: The Special judge of the POCSO court in Agra after conducting a trial in a rape case delivered a verdict in a record 36 days. The court of special judge Pramendra Kumar after finding the accused guilty of a crime awarded 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

The victim was mentally challenged and the accused Neeraj was a relative of the former. The accused taking advantage of his proximity to the minor girl, outraged her modesty, on several occasions, leading to the victim becoming pregnant. Sensing some foul play, the relatives asked the victim about her ordeal. She then narrated her woes to her parents and revealed the name of the accused.

Thereafter, on July 8, 2022, the case was registered with Etmaddaula police station against accused Neeraj who is a resident of the Sikandara area in Uttar Pradesh. After investigating the case, the police filed a charge sheet within 15 days. After the completion of the trial in the case, the special court framed charges on September 8, 2022. On Thursday, the special POCSO court judge Pramendra Kumar awarded 20 years imprisonment to the accused as well as a fine of Rs 20,000 was also slapped on him.