Agra: A man in an inebriated state set a room on fire after locking his son, daughter-in-law and his grandchildren in it. The culprit fled the spot as his son and his family started screaming for help. Hearing the screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued all four of them but not before they were badly injured. The four were admitted to a private hospital and later referred to a government hospital as their condition deteriorated.

According to the information, Kanhaiya, a resident of Tora village under the Tajganj police station of Agra, was always engaged in arguments with his son Sandeep and daughter-in-law Archana. On Sunday once again Kanhaiya indulged in a heated argument with Archana, while his son Sandeep also supported his wife. Later, Kanhaiya poured petrol on the door and set the room on fire and locked it from outside. As per the inputs from the locals, Kanhaiya fled on his bike. Over the whole incident, SHO Tajganj Police Station said that on receiving a complaint a case will be registered. For now neighbours are being questioned.