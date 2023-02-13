Agra couple decamp with Rs 1.25 lakhs gold chain, theft captured on CCTV camera

Agra: The police launched a man-hunt to nab the robbers, who stole gold ornaments from a jewellery showroom on Saturday. According to the police, on Saturday, two persons posing as husband and wife entered our jewellery showroom. Within a few seconds, the woman laid her hand on Rs 1.25 lakh gold chain.

The aggrieved shop owner of Kakkar Jewellers located at Sanjay Place on MG Road, lodged a complaint with the Hariparvat police station area. In the CCTV footage, two persons have seen haggling over prices on gold ornaments. In the meantime, the woman customer laid her hand on the Rs 1.25 lakh gold chain kept on the counter of the shop. Before the showroom owner could realise what happened, the duo vanished into thin air.

Talking about his incident, Madhukar Kakkar, the owner of Kakkar Jewellers said, "Both came to our shop to purchase the gold chain and they appeared to be husband and wife. They began checking gold chains. The salesman manning the counter showed them gold chains in different designs and prices. By diverting the salesman's attention, the woman stole a precious gold chain. Later in the evening, during the closing of the shop, the number of gold chains with the previous stock was matched wherein one chain was found missing. We then lodged a complaint with the police against unknown persons at the Hariparvat police station. Policemen were examining the CCTV footage to nab the culprits."