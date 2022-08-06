Agra: A restaurant, named 'Bread n Mime' is entirely run by specially-abled persons. The entire staff at this restaurant includes a group of deaf and mute individuals. Here people use sign language to communicate and to ask for their favorite food. The restaurant is situated in TDI Mall, Tajganj.

Agra Bread and Mime restaurant hires deaf and mute workers

According to hotel sources, from ordering food to billing, everything is done in sign language. Davish Vashisht is the owner of the restaurant and is a mechanical engineer by profession. Having a wish to start something different, he got this unique idea and started offering jobs to deaf and mute in the restaurant.

The foundation of the 'Bread n Mime' restaurant was laid by Davish Vashisht in 2021. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Davish said, "I was very worried about the restaurant during Covid-19. The restaurant resumed after the lockdown but the old staff did not come back. Then a deaf and mute youth named Zahid came to me asking for work. I gave him a job in his restaurant and he was adept at understanding everything in gestures. Impressed with his art of communication, I hired deaf and mute individuals for work," he informs.

The restaurant's special design was created by Davish Vashisht along with his mother Vijaya. "Every table in the restaurant has an electric switch. By simply pressing it, the bulb at the reception lights up. Table-wise numbers are written on that bulb, so the staff immediately reaches the table for order," he added.

An order booklet has been placed on the table in the restaurant in which orders can be written according to the quantity by the customers. The recipe codes were written on the menu card so that the staff diligently delivers the order to the customers.

Along with this, there is a general catalog on the table. In this, there are pictures of menu cards, spoons, food forks, and many other important items. The customer can make a demand by showing the catalog to the staff in sign language.