Agra (UP): An auto driver and his two accomplices Tuesday fled after looting 8000 euros (6,35,000 rupees), laptop, camera, and a mobile phone from a Belgian tourist in Agra.

The tourist lodged a complaint later in the day. SP Vikas Kumar said, "Belgian tourist, Shilva hired an auto from ISBT and asked the driver to take him to a five-star hotel."

"But instead of taking him to a hotel, the auto driver kept driving around the city for about an hour. He then called his two companions when they reached Agra Cantonment railway station where the bike-riding companions and the auto driver robbed the tourist's trolley bag and backpack and abandoned him. The tourist kept wandering in search of a police station before he reported the incident," said SP Kumar.