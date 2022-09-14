Auto driver loots Belgian tourist in Agra: 8,000 euros, laptop, camera, phone snatched
Auto driver loots Belgian tourist in Agra: 8,000 euros, laptop, camera, phone snatched
Agra (UP): An auto driver and his two accomplices Tuesday fled after looting 8000 euros (6,35,000 rupees), laptop, camera, and a mobile phone from a Belgian tourist in Agra.
The tourist lodged a complaint later in the day. SP Vikas Kumar said, "Belgian tourist, Shilva hired an auto from ISBT and asked the driver to take him to a five-star hotel."
"But instead of taking him to a hotel, the auto driver kept driving around the city for about an hour. He then called his two companions when they reached Agra Cantonment railway station where the bike-riding companions and the auto driver robbed the tourist's trolley bag and backpack and abandoned him. The tourist kept wandering in search of a police station before he reported the incident," said SP Kumar.
"The police, taking the matter seriously, have started an investigation and the police are tracing the CCTV cameras of the areas around the spot of the incident. The police are expected to find substantial results soo," the SP added.