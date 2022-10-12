Agra: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) planning on filing an FIR against three members of an aerial acrobatic group Soul flyers for holding a photo shoot with the organising company's logo on their costumes in Mehtab Bagh without permission from ASI.

The ASI reserves the right to indulge in commercial activities in Mahtab Bagh, and although the flyers took prior permission for the aerial stunts, they sneaked their costumes in a bag. After their pictures went viral on social media, the ASI took cognizance of the matter.

Soul flyers made the tricolour at 6000 feet in the air in the event organised by Red Bull India Company as part of their PR campaign. A huge crowd had gathered to witness the acrobatic stunts and tricks of the flyers. Initially, the program was to be conducted on October 9, but the ASI declined permission for any stunts to be performed within a radius of 500 meters of the Taj Mahal.

Red Bull then made changes to its program and with the permission of the Additional District Magistrate shifted to Eleven Ladders located near Mehtab Bagh on the banks of river Yamuna. After performing breathtaking aerial stunts, Soul flyers from France did a photo shoot with the company's costume, irking the employees at the Taj Mahal.

Commenting on the matter, ASI superintending archaeologist Rajkumar Patel said, "No one had taken permission to shoot inside Mehtab Bagh. Under Rule VIII-D of the Ancient Monuments, Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1959, commercial activity cannot take place in the monument. Therefore, today we will file a case in this matter."

Ecstatic over the feat, Soul flyers' Frederick told that no one has made such an attempt before near the Taj Mahal. It's been a great experience. This is the first jump in India for both comrades.