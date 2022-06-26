Nahan/Jaipur (Himachal Pradesh/Rajasthan): Taking potshots at the Centre over the short-term military recruitment scheme Agnipath, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Ram Lal Thakur on Sunday said that the youths joining the Army through the scheme will not even be able to get married as they will be left unemployed after four years.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur, who is also the Himachal Pradesh Congress Election Committee chairman, said that no one will agree to get their daughters married to the youth who joined the Army as they will be jobless after four years in service.

Also read:Congress trying to woo Himachal’s ex-servicemen amid anti-Agnipath sentiment

Thakur further alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders have been luring people with fake slogans and false promises adding that the promises made by the saffron party during the last Assembly election have not been fulfilled yet.

"At that time, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had promised to give 69 National Highways to the state, but to date that has not happened," he said. Thakur also accused the BJP Government in the State of failing on every front.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress announced that it will hold protest demonstrations against the Agnipath scheme across the State on Monday. Speaking to media persons, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara and Rajya Sabha MP Deependra Hooda made the announcement. Hooda said that under the Agnipath scheme, the recruited youth will always be worried about their future.

"India has started the Agnipath scheme on the lines of Israel, but the circumstances in both the countries are completely different," said Hooda. He also said that only six months time is given in the name of training adding that in such a situation, there will be many flaws in the training of soldiers