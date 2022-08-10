Bengaluru: The Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates under the general duty category for military police would be held from November 1 to 3 here. According to a Defence statement, the recruitment is scheduled to be held at Manekshaw Parade ground here by the Recruiting Office (HQ) Bengaluru under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone Bengaluru for volunteer female candidates from Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Mahe.

The rally is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (Women) in the Corps of Military Police in the Army. The details of age, education qualification and other criteria for enrolment in the specified category in the Army are given in the notification published by Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru on August 7, the statement read.

It further said that the online registration is open from August 10 to September 7. Online registration of candidates on the website www.Joinindianarmy.nic.in is mandatory and admit cards of successfully registered candidates will be sent to their registered email between October 12 and 31, 2022. (PTI)