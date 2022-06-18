Secunderabad: Thirty people have been arrested in connection to the violent protests against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces at the Secunderabad Railway station. The protests took place on Friday. Police said that they have received evidence that some of the Army aspirants were provoked by WhatsApp messages and audio messages.

"Members of Whatsapp groups named Hakimpet Army Soldiers and Secunderabad Railway Station Blocks were actively involved in this incident," police sources said. According to police, investigators found that other what's app groups such as the 17/6 group were also involved in the incident.

Police are also suspecting Subbarao, administrator of Sai Defense Academy from Andhra Pradesh, and Wasim, manager of Star Defense Academy, Karimnagar may have provoked the young men. Already police have arrested Avula Subbarao in Khammam.

Police sources said that two young men were initially found to have set fire to the bogies. Santosh, a resident of Kamareddy, and Prithviraj, a resident of Adilabad, were found carrying petrol and setting the bogies on fire. "They thought if bogies were burned, the Centre would focus on the issue and make a decision on Agnipath," police said.

The protests at Secunderabad Railway station have resulted in severe property damage for the Railways. According to Railways officials, the protesters attacked the East Coast, Ajanta and Rajkot express trains. Stones were thrown at an MMTS engine.

Three bogies, including two parcel vans, were set on fire. Secunderabad Divisional Railway Manager AK Gupta said the damage was initially estimated at over Rs 7 crore. More than 77 bogie mirrors were smashed. The mirrors of eight locomotives were also destroyed. Parcel vans on the East Coast, Rajkot, and Ajanta Expresses were torched.

Meanwhile, the funeral procession of the youth Damodar Rakesh (23) who died in alleged police firing during a protest at the Secunderabad Railway station, took place on Saturday amid shutdown and protests in the Warangal district of Telangana. Scores of people took part in the procession which started from the MGM Hospital in Warangal to Narsampet. Leaders of the ruling TRS such as State ministers E. Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, MP M. Kavitha, MLAs Vinay Bhaskar, P. Sudershan Reddy also took part in the procession.

There was mild tension during the procession route at the Pocham Maidan area of Warangal when some protesters smashed the window panes of a BSNL office and raised slogans against the Centre. However, police soon brought it under control. TRS observed a shutdown in the Narsampet Assembly constituency. Shops, business establishments and educational institutions were closed in the constituency. Rakesh's last rites will be performed at Dabeerpet village later in the day. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incidents. (With agency inputs)