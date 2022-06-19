New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets the three Services chiefs of the armed forces on Sunday morning at around 10 am. This comes amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the Agnipath scheme.

Meanwhile, Lt General Anil Puri, the Additional Secretary to the Department of Military Affairs would be addressing a press conference in South Block on Sunday on the issue of the Agnivir recruitment scheme. Indian Army’s Adjutant General Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa, Indian Navy’s Chief of Personnel Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and Indian Air Force’s Personnel in-charge Air Marshal Suraj Jha would also be present at the press conference.

The Indian Air Force released details on the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme on Sunday. The government has recently unveiled the landmark 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, on a short-term contractual basis with the objective of cutting down the huge salary and pensions bill of the government.