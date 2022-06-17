New Delhi: With more than 35 trains cancelled and 13 short-terminated rail services have been widely affected in the nationwide violence protests against the military recruitment scheme- Agnipath. According to railways the services of more than 200 trains has been affected by the violent demonstration in different parts of the country.

The worst-hit East Central Railways -- that covers Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, the states that have witnessed widespread protests -- has also decided to "monitor" the operations of eight trains due to the agitations.

The officials said they are keeping an eye on the movement of these trains and will take decisions on their operation as the situation evolves. These trains include: 12303 Howrah - New Delhi Poorva Express, 12353 Howrah - Lalkuan Express, 18622 Ranchi - Patna Patliputra Express, 18182 Danapur - Tata Express, 22387 Howrah - Dhanbad Black Diamond Express, 13512 Asansol - Tata Express, 13032 Jaynagar - Howrah Express and the 13409 Malda Town - Kiul Express.

Also read: Agnipath protests: One person killed, several injured amid protests in Hyderabad; unrest continues in other states

Two trains East Central Railways (ECR) - 12335 Malda Town - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express and the 12273 Howrah - New Delhi Duronto Express have been cancelled. Details of other cancelled trains were not immediately available. Services of several trains of North Frontier Railways that pass through the ECR jurisdiction were hit, the railways said.

According to Railway officials Angry mobs have targeted trains and railway property in their protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis. Coaches of three running trains in the ECR and one empty rake in Kulharia (also in the ECR) were damaged by violent protestors. One coach of a stationary train was also damaged in the washing line at Uttar Pradesh' Balia.

Damages to the fixed asset are difficult to be assessed at the moment, railway officials said. In Balia, raising slogans 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Agnipath Wapas Lo (withdraw Agnipath scheme)', protesting youths set an empty train on fire and vandalised a few other trains, prompting the police to lathi charge them. Reports of agitators vandalising the Secunderabad Railway Station and setting a trainset ablaze have also come in. (PTI)