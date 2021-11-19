New Delhi: Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader & national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union ( BKU ) on Friday reacting to PM Modi's announcement of repealing farm laws tweeted that the agitation will not be taken back. We will wait for the day when the farm laws will be scrapped in the Parliament, he said hashtagging 'Farmers Protest', adding that Government should talk on other issues of farmers too, besides MSP.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced the repeal of the three Central farm laws while emphasising that farmers welfare and agriculture development is the top priority of the government. He further appealed to the protesting farmers to return to their homes.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I am doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I will now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

PM Modi further said the constitutional measures to repeal the laws will begin in the Winter session of Parliament which is likely to commence from November 29.

"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh," said PM Modi.

"When the country gave us the opportunity to serve as Pradhan Sevaks in 2014, we gave top priority to agricultural development and farmer welfare. Many people are unaware of the truth that 80 per cent are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and are over 10 crores in population. This piece of land is their survival," he added.

This sudden announcement by the Centre assumes significance as the BJP seeks re-election in Uttar Pradesh, which is a big decider ahead of the 2024 general election. Also, if the farm laws would be prolonged further it might hurt the chances of the party, political experts opine.

On the other hand in Punjab, the BJP had gone on the backfoot after long-time ally Akali Dal had severed ties with the former over the farm laws.

Farmer organizations should express their gratitude to PM Modi: Anil Vij

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij tweeted in Hindi saying, "On the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji to withdraw all the three agricultural laws on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Utsav, all farmer organizations should express their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and immediately lift their dharna and go to their homes and start their regular work."