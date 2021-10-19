Visakhapatnam: Agitation against the privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant reached 250 days on Tuesday and to mark the occasion, 250 workers launched a hunger strike for 24 hours. According to union representatives, this decision was taken to exert pressure on the Central government to stop privatisation.

Union leaders said measures are being taken to launch the movement in 13 districts. Women's groups, students and youth are likely to take part in the struggle. They said that they will meet Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to fight against the Centre to revoke its decision on Visakha Steel Plant's privatisation. They are also planning to collect signatures of 100 MPs and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention on the steel plant privatisation move by the Centre. Politicians and other dignitaries expressed their solidarity with Trade Unions, which launched the hunger strike.

