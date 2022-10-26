Hyderabad: Ahead of the Munugode by-election, the Cyberabad police Wednesday raided a farmhouse at Aziznagar in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana and detained at least three people who were trying to “buy” Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs.

As per the initial inputs, police have seized cash in crores from three people who were said to be from Delhi, Tirupathi, and Hyderabad. Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Ravindra said that based on the information from the TRS MLAs, the police conducted raids on the farmhouse and caught some people.

Government Whip Balka Suman alleged that it is the handiwork of the BJP which is trying to lure TRS legislators. "TRS party MLAs are soldiers of KCR and representatives of Telangana's self-respect has been proved once again," Suman said. He said that the three were offering huge money and contracts to the MLAs.

Suman spoke to the media in Chandur soon after the police detained three people who had come to buy MLAs at a farmhouse in Nagarasivaru. "Each MLA was offered Rs 100 crores and contracts. When the BJP leaders tried to buy four MLAs, our MLAs informed the police. BJP should realize that Telangana society is not for sale," he said.

"BJP has made many conspiracies in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi. However, Telangana will run under the leadership of KCR. BJP leaders are making such efforts that they will lose in Munugode. BJP is committing many evils. TRS MLAs never do like Rajagopal Reddy. BJP is making a big conspiracy to weaken TRS," he said.

The three were allegedly trying to lure four TRS MLAs – Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju, Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy, Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao and Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy. According to police officials, some people from Delhi who have been camping in the farmhouse for the last two days were in touch with these four MLAs. On Wednesday, they were asked to come to the farmhouse to strike the deal.

The Cyberabad police led by Stephen Ravindra took the accused into custody and are interrogating them to find out who had sent them. The MLAs reportedly told the commissioner that the accused tried to lure them with money and contracts. The accused were identified as Ramachandra Bharati of Faridabad, Simha Yaji from Tirupati, and Nandakumar, a hotelier from Amberpet of Hyderabad.