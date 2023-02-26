Kolhapur (Maharashtra): When poets say that age is just a number and one can fall in love with anyone, anytime and anywhere, there is a couple, who married in their 70s in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, proving that age is no barrier to fall in love. Anusaya Shinde (70) hails from Wagholi and Baburao Patil (75) from Shivnakwadi tied the nuptial knot at Janaki Old Age Home in Ghosarwad of Shirol taluka.

The couple met at the Old Age Home where they have been staying for the last two years. The two eventually fell in love and decided to marry. Babasaheb Pujari, a driver at the Old Age Home, fulfilled the legal requirements and signed as a witness. Marriage has become the talk of the town. Spouses of both passed away and when they met at the Old Age Home, they felt comfortable and entered into wedlock after taking legal advice, said a villager, who attended the wedding.

Earlier, a duo in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, giving a new twist, got hitched in a hospital here. The unusual marriage was performed in a private hospital here in the presence of family members, patients and hospital staff. The marriage venue was shifted to the hospital after the bride met with an accident on her marriage day.

The couple tied the nuptial knot on Mahashivratri, two days after their scheduled marriage because of an unfortunate accident that left the bride with a fractured arm and leg. The bride performed the rituals on her hospital bed, which was beautifully decorated as a 'mandap'. The couple, who entered into wedlock in a novel manner, are Rajendra Chaudhary, son of Soudan Chaudhary, a resident of Bherughat, Ujjain, and Shivani, a resident of Julwania.