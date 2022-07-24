Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): This 95-year-old woman is an inspiration to all as she is teaching at a university in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. Keeping in view the present times where lifestyle diseases are plaguing people even before they reach 30, one must agree that every year post 50 should be considered a bonus. That is why elderly people spend as much time as possible with their grandchildren or in spiritual contemplation. But, not everyone likes to go by the book. Meet this 95-year-old, who is all set to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

Shantamma, all of 95, has had her two knees replaced through a surgical procedure. But, she walks with the help of hand sticks. Wonder where she goes? To a hospital, possibly? You have been mistaken. She walks every day to the classroom at Centurion University in Vizianagaram. For this is where Professor Shantamma teaches Medical Physics, Radiology and Anesthesia.

Meet Tirukuri Santhamma from Visakhapatnam had studied Intermediate in AVN College, BSc and MSc (Honours) in Andhra University. After completing her PhD in 1947, the year when our country got Independence, she joined Andhra University as a lecturer. Since then, Shantamma has been teaching and researching without a break.

Even when she was a student, Shantamma was recognised as the first woman to have completed a Doctor of Science under the guidance of the British Royal Society. She undertook her research studies under the mentorship of Dr Rangadhama Rao, who developed laboratories and conducted remarkable research. Shantamma’s research expertise extends to several domains such as laser technology and detection of fuel adulteration. She has published many research papers. Several universities in the US, the UK and South Korea have invited her to know about her experiences. As many as 17 students have completed their PhD under the guidance of Shantamma.

Although she retired as a Professor of Physics in 1989, Shanthamma continued to teach. The then Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, Simhadri asked her to continue as a Professor on honorarium. GSN Raju, who took over after him, also retained her. In fact, GSN Raju was one of Shantamma’s students.

“About 50 years ago, she taught Physics to our batch. It is difficult to get 70 marks out of 100 in Physics. But, I got 94. Since then, I have become a dear disciple of Shantamma madam. Of course, madam is my favourite teacher. After being appointed as a Vice-Chancellor, I worked at Andhra University for three years. Madam also worked there. Even after coming here, she has been a great inspiration to the young staff by teaching and publishing papers”, says GSN Raju, V-C, Centurion University

At present, Shantamma teaches four classes a week. She travels 60 km from Visakhapatnam to reach the university. Not only teaching and research, but Shantamma is also passionate about spiritual thought. She studied the Bhagavad Gita and translated it into Telugu. After researching the 29 sutras of Vedic Mathematics, she published them in seven volumes. She is also continuing her research for the relief of cancer patients.

Even after 34 years post-retirement, Shantamma keeps teaching and is ever passionate about research. "I studied the Bhagavad Gita and translated it into Telugu. After putting in a lot of research on the 29 Sutras of the Vedic Math, I wrote seven volumes. Currently, I am working toward developing drugs that would provide relief to Cancer patients. Nobody should waste their time and energy on futile things. We must be productive”, says Shantamma. While it is remarkable that Shantamma continues her passion at the age of 95, it is noteworthy that she is free of health issues like diabetes or hypertension. What’s more, she is also going to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest living professor in the world.