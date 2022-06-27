Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The phrase age no bar has been given an entirely new meaning by Amaldhari Singh, a resident of Banaras. Singh did not let his advanced age be an impediment in his pursuit of knowledge and received his D.Litt degree from Banaras Hindu University at the age of 84 and became arguably the oldest candidate to receive the degree from the University. Singh has obtained the degree of D.Lit on 'Comparative and Critical Study of Various Classical Samhitas of Rigveda'.

Born on July 22, 1938, in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Singh has been a meritorious student since his childhood. He did his Ph.D. from Banaras Hindu University in 1966 and served as a warrant officer of NCC in BHU for four years.

He was later posted as Assistant Professor at Jodhpur University in 1967 and worked for 11 years. After this, he taught till 1999 at PG College in Rae Bareli. After retirement, he worked in the Vedic philosophy department of BHU and continued his studies. He registered for the degree of D.Litt in the year 2021 at Banaras Hindu University. Now, on June 23, 2022, Singh was given the D.Lit degree.

"I am totally healthy and just like any other student. Reading does not make you tired and makes you feel good," said Singh. His son Vikram Pratap Singh told that his father was inclined towards Vedas and Sanatan Dharma for a long time. "We draw inspiration and energy from him. We are also determined to take forward this tradition of knowledge," said Vikram Pratap.