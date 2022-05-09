Agartala: Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder today said that AMC has decided to develop all the crematorium grounds across the Agartala city. He said despite many allegations, the crematorium ground at Indranagar on the outskirts of the Agartala city did not change during the Left period.

“The present AMC is working to change the image of the crematorium,” said Dipak. Today Dipak, along with Commissioner Sailesh Kumar Yadav and other officials visited the Indranagar crematorium under ward number 10 of AMC. After inspecting everything, Dipak spoke with the local people to know about their problems. He later said that before the election, it was promised that the city would be clean and free from traffic jams as well as markets and crematoriums would be developed.

“Accordingly, the royal crematorium, Battala Crematorium, and graveyards are being inspected. This crematorium has not been renovated for 25 long years. But many people's emotions are involved with it. Initiatives have been taken to reform the crematorium in consultation with all,” he said. He informed that street lights, drinking water facilities, and fencing will be provided in the crematorium. At the same time, stairs will be constructed.

“Gas furnace will be installed in all crematoriums. The corporation will work according to the demand. I hope that everyone would cooperate in this matter,” he said. Majumder further said it would take some time to make these reforms. “Agartala Municipal Corporation will soon start the work of installing a state-of-the-art gas furnace,” he said.

