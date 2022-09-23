Udupi: A differently-abled girl of class VIII in Byndoor taluk won first place in the elocution competition by making a speech while being seated on her mother's lap. A student of Government Higher Primary School of Nada village, she participated in a speech competition in the Pratibha Karanji program. She has now been selected for the district level competition.

Sriraksha, the daughter of Sridhar and Geeta, lost both her legs at birth, her family members said. Despite the hurdles, she frequently participates in quiz competitions, ashubhashana competition (speech competition) and is interested in singing too. She is a bright student and an inspiration to many, her teachers said.

She has made her teachers and parents proud of her achievements. The headmaster and the teaching staff of the school are very supportive of her. They have even arranged for a vehicle for Sriraksha that picks and drops her from school every day.