New Delhi: Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal, has written to the registrar of the Supreme Court alleging that there has been some irregularity going on in a case regarding charitable trusts established by Muslims. Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs has removed several advocates including him.

"Some shocking steps have been taken by whosoever is behind the conduct of this case," read the letter. AG has said that the advocate on record and the special counsel, Javed Sheikh, who had been assisting him since 2011 and has a good hold over wakf law have been removed. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankarnaryana has also withdrawn from the case.

"The last such person who has been targeted is the Attorney General for India. All this interference with counsel who is to represent parties being removed at the last minute is a serious, uncalled for, and unwarranted attempt to interfere with the administration of justice. This clearly is an act of contempt of court," read the letter.

The issue was taken by the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, on Tuesday where he slammed the wakf board saying that "this is not the way you behave with AG". The matter will be taken up again on August 19. The case pertains to pleas filed by the Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs in which the top court has to decide if a charitable trust becomes a Wakf property just because it is established by a Muslim party.