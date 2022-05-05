New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced free travel in the Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses for construction workers. The scheme was launched by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who also distributed free bus passes to some of the beneficiaries under this scheme. Workers like carpenters, masons, electricians, and guards among others will benefit from the scheme.

Sisodia tweeted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was committed towards maximum assistance to the labourers. He said that under this scheme, a labourer will save at least Rs 800 every month. Apart from this, he said that the wages have been hiked to at least Rs 16,000. Sisodia said that through the scheme the laborers will get some relief from inflation. The Delhi government is already providing free travel facility to women in DTC buses since 2020.

Also read: Delhiites outlook on Kejriwal's 'free travel for women'