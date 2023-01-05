Motihari (Bihar): A series of bizarre thefts in Bihar has put police officials on toes. Now, thieves after breaking open the lock of a chicken shop at Motihari in East Champaran district of Bihar — decamped with fifty five chicken weighing more than a quintal of poultry meat. Aggrieved shop owner Mohammad Israil had registered a complaint with the police station concerned, seeking justice in the matter.

Mohammad Israil owns a shop at Bakhri bazar of the district and he is a resident of Chainpur village. When he opened his shop on January 2, he found fifty five chicken missing. The shop was also ransacked by unknown intruders. He then lodged complaint with Patahi police station.

"More than one quintal poultry meat was stolen from the shop. In the New Year I was hoping brisk sale of the chicken. Hence I had stockpiled a good number of chicken. But all my hopes were dashed. Previously also, chicken worth Rs 10,000 had been stolen from my shop on December 26, 2021. I have set up business after taking loans. How will I manage things?," said the shopkeeper.