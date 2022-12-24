Udaipur (Rajasthan): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the charge sheet in sensational Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyalal murder case on Friday after a gap of 177 days. The premier probe agency has mentioned names of nine accused in the charge sheet, while two Pakistani nationals have been declared as absconders.

The charge sheet was filed under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) as well as relevant sections of the Arms Act against the accused in the fast-track court.

The charge sheet was filed against accused Mohammad Riaz Attari, Mohammad Ghaus, Mohsin Khan alias Bhai, Asif Hussain, Mohammad Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Farhad Mohd Shaikh, Mohd Javed and Muslim Khan besides Salman and Abu Ibrahim, both residents of Karachi in Pakistan. The NIA mentioned in the chargesheet the names of the nine accused while two accused, both residents of Pakistan, were declared as absconders.

Kanhaiyalal's son Yash who vowed not to wear slippers until the case was brought to the logical conclusion and accused were sent to gallows, while talking to ETV Bharat said, "The way my father was killed simply gave the impression that killers' motive was to create terror in the society. The accused had Pakistani links and they were working on a terror module. No leniency should be given to the accused in the case and they should be sent to gallows as early as possible. Previously also, the country had seen terror and disruptive activities. So the accused were working on the same lines of creating fear psychosis."