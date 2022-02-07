Giridih (Jharkhand): Internet services have been disrupted in the district following an order from the authorities concerned as the decision has been taken in view of the tense situation after clashes between two groups in Barhi and Hazaribagh on Sunday.

Mobile users received a message in the district at around 4:50 am on Monday stating internet services have been stopped. Due to this people wondered and were puzzled when services would be restored.

On Monday, mobile users received a message stating that as per the instructions of the government, internet service in their area has been stopped till further orders. Soon after that, the internet services of all the mobile companies were stopped.

All online works have come to a standstill and social media services were also affected. In this backdrop, people started to find out what happened and why the internet was shut down. People kept on calling each other to find out how long the internet service would be stopped.

Due to internet service disruption, other work besides online classes, online banking work were affected. On the other hand, when they spoke to local officials, they, too, could not tell anything clearly. It was told that in view of the security, this service has been stopped for a few hours.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer Vishaldeep Khalkho said that this step has been taken on the instructions of the government in view of the volatile situation in adjoining districts, the internet has been stopped.